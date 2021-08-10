PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — When Quebec-based zoo Parc Safari first opened its doors in 1972, President Jean-Pierre Ranger said so began the love affair between the wildlife park and the families of northeastern New York.
The romance was evidenced Monday afternoon when, just hours after Canada reopened its border to fully vaccinated Americans, the president noted U.S. plates scattered about the zoo's parking lots.
"It's a rebirth," Ranger said. "I'm really happy. It was about time."
BORDER WAIT TIMES
Fully vaccinated Americans could, for the first time in 15 months, cross Canadian land borders for nonessential travel as of Monday, Aug. 9 at 12 a.m.
Traffic was reportedly steady Monday morning at the Champlain crossing into Lacolle and by Monday afternoon, Canada Border Services Agency's "current border wait times" tracker reported a 30 minute delay until around 6 p.m. when it switched to, "No delay."
"Travelers should plan for the possibility of additional processing time when crossing the border due to the enhanced public health measures as the Canada Border Services Agency will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times," the agency told the Press-Republican.
"The agency thanks travelers for their collaboration and patience."
The delays in northern New York were mild compared to other wait times at crossings throughout the U.S., which were logged as high as seven hours at some points of the day.
BEFORE YOU GO
To cross, travelers must first test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of crossing.
They must also pre-register for their arrival test.
Canada Border Services Agency says travelers should have the ArriveCan app set up on their mobile device, proof of vaccination, pre-entry COVID test results and all other travel documents with them.
Interested travelers can read up on crossing guidelines and Canada's current COVID protocols online: www.canada.ca/travel
'FOLLOW THE REQUIREMENTS'
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said the chamber welcomed the start of non-essential travel to Canada from the U.S.
"It establishes the way forward that we now need the U.S. to follow," he said. "We continue to advocate for U.S. reciprocity ahead of Aug. 21. While the indications from the administration in Washington are discouraging, you can never know when a breakthrough may come."
Douglas said it was important to understand that Canada had not "thrown its border open."
"Rather, it is taking a very regulated but welcome step forward that is not conducive to the casual day trips and cross border activities we want to eventually get back to, but finally allows many North Country residents to access family, property and business interests, for example," he continued.
"North bound trips will need to be pre-planned with the use of a Canadian platform, ArriveCAN, to document vaccination status and pre-report each planned crossing, along with a negative COVID test within 72 hours and other steps. So it's important to understand and follow the requirements to avoid being turned away."
'DWINDLED TO ZERO'
Those conditions in mind, Ranger was pleased to already see Americans making their way to Parc Safari, which sits in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, about a 30 minute drive from Plattsburgh.
The zoo, which boasts more than 500 animals across 50 different species, welcomes an average 300,000-plus guests annually.
Ranger said 12% of which are visitors from the tip of New York down to Albany and over to Syracuse, as well as families from parts of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
"So that is somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 people," he said, adding that when the Can-Am border closed in March 2020, "that was all dwindled to zero. . . We definitely cry a lot, because we don't see them."
HAPPY TO SEE THEM
When his staff reported U.S. families were among the 2,000 Parc Safari guests Monday, Ranger gave off an exuberant, "Yes."
"Didn't my voice tell you? I'm very, very happy," he said. "Business is back. What business? The relationship between our family attraction and families of the northern part of the United States.
"I just hope that we don't close that border ever again."
