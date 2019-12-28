PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Players and Discover Europe Ltd. have teamed up to offer theater and travel fans alike an opportunity to take an insider’s tour of the London theater scene from April 26 to May 3.
This small-group tour will allow travelers to experience a week in London seeing plays and meeting the people who make London theater special. As a bonus, Players’ artistic director Gus Kaikkonen and company member Kraig Swartz will travel with the group as artistic hosts.
The trip includes six nights’ hotel, breakfast daily, an afternoon tea and two dinners, a Discover Europe tour guide, seats at four major productions and tours and discussions exclusive to the group, along with time to explore other parts of London beyond the stage.
For more details, contact Kelsey Matson at Discover Europe ar kelsey@discovereuropeltd.com or (866) 563-7077. For more about the Players, go to www.peterboroughplayers.org.
