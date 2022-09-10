If the world was all but flat, if the tallest mountain on the planet had about 30 feet of vertical, there'd be some guy named Brody with a camera strapped to his chest ready to hurl himself down it on a bicycle. The YouTube video would be titled in all caps, punctuated by two to six exclamation points and shot in 4K.

Pikes Peak is a monster of a mountain: America's. From her 14,115-foot summit, she boasts a whole lot more than 30 feet of vertical.