Every year the National Park Service announces free entrance days into national parks across the United States.
In 2023, visitors will get five free days to visit national parks.
“The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a Dec. 8 news release.
The free days include:
Jan. 16 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
April 22 — First Day of National Park Week
Aug. 4 — Great American Outdoors Day
Sept. 23 — National Public Lands Day
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
There are 423 National Park Service sites in the U.S., and about 100 of them have entrance fees, which range from $5 to $35.
About 80% to 100% of the fees is spent on the national park, officials said.
“The funds are used to enhance the visitor experience by providing programs and services, habitat restoration and infrastructure maintenance and repair,” park officials said in the release.
Wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains, photos show. What causes the phenomenon?
Hiker hears yell, turns to see husband fall off New Hampshire mountain, officials say
See video of first endangered North Atlantic right whale calf spotted this season