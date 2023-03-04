Disney Cruise Line

The new Disney Cruise Line ship 'Disney Wish' arrives before sunrise on June 20, 2022, in Port Canaveral, Florida, after making its first cross-Atlantic voyage. 

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cruise ship war between Central and South Florida has a new victor with the latest passenger counts totaled for 2022.

Port Canaveral became the world’s busiest cruise port for the first time with 4,072,396 multi-day passengers for the year, besting the usual No. 1 PortMiami, which saw 3,988,094 passengers. Port Everglades came in third with 1,621,216, according to numbers released in the annual Florida Ports Council report release.