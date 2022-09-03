Gorham Paper

White Mountain Paper's mill in Cascade Flats area of Gorham on the Androscoggin River.  The proposed Montreal-Boston passenger service would take advantage of the Saint Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad line that once had an integral role supporting pulp and paper production in the Androscoggin Valley in the town and nearby Berlin.

 Mark R. Ducharme

Mainers and Granite Staters could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing.

The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.