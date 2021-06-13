If Laconia Motorcycle Week were a movie, it would be rated “R,” says Tony Felch.
“A soft ‘R,’” said the 61-year-old Felch, who is a city councilor, a member of the Bike Week board of directors and a long-time devotee of “The World’s Oldest Motorcycle Rally.”
Bike Week is still loud, with adult — sometimes risqué — elements, but as it closes in on its 100th anniversary in 2023, the event is many sequels and remakes removed from the X-rated version of yore.
The event, the 98th edition of which opened Saturday and runs through June 20, has a long, colorful — and occasionally regrettable — history.
The rally traces its lineage to a 1916 Gypsy Tour to The Weirs section of Laconia on Lake Winnipesaukee and to racing at what is now the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Racing was enormously popular for many years, and people used to camp along New Hampshire Route 106 from the speedway in Loudon north into Belmont.
Inevitably, campers, racegoers and many others would end up in Laconia, on Lakeside Avenue in particular, where there would be much revelry, with attendant libations and not infrequent incidents of what former Laconia police chief Bill Baker once called “alcohol-induced stupidity.”
Every year, the city of Laconia would take a financial bath providing police, fire and public works services for the event.
So starting more than 20 years ago, the city began regulating the rally by charging owners and vendors fees for Bike Week activities. The city also banned public nudity and behavior encouraging it.
The crackdown, which included enforcement of open-container laws, took the fun out of Bike Week, some say.
‘Out of control’
Tim Ryan, a Laconia native who has attended Bike Week for many of his 61 years, said changes in the rally were inevitable, as society’s attitudes about public intoxication and mistreatment of women improved.
He remembers it as a “raucous time of party party.”
But even as a participant, Ryan recognized that “It was mayhem up there, it really was. I remember going up there in my 30s and it was parties all along the road.”
The situation was “out of control in most aspects,” he said.
“I think, ultimately, (city officials) had to make the changes,” he said.
The passage of time also has played a role in the event’s repositioning.
Like others, getting older and becoming a father moved Ryan to ride more and party less. While he plans to “ride through” this year, he said he won’t be in The Weirs much during Bike Week 2021.
Still, Bike Week will always hold a special place in his heart, said Ryan, whose parents operated the former Belknap Hotel in Lakeport Square. During Bike Week, it would be filled with riders, many from Canada, he said.
It’s different these days, he said — “more family-oriented and more commercial.”
‘An ugly event’
Mike Moyer’s parents would take him down to see what the campers were doing on Route 106 during Bike Weeks many years ago.
“My dad used to pile us into the station wagon and drive us to 106... and I remember, as a kid, looking out and being a little frightened of what I was seeing,” he said.
“We were calling them hippies, they all had long hair,” Moyer said last week, “and they were a little intimidating, but at the same time it was cool. I was probably about 10 or 11. It was a different sight for someone who’s a little sheltered.”
Later, Moyer saw the event from another perspective, as a longtime Laconia police officer, chief and two-term sheriff of Belknap County.
A veteran of 33 Bike Weeks over his law enforcement career, Moyer, who does not ride a motorcycle,
supports Bike Week and appreciates the economic driver that it is.
He wants it to go on and be successful for years to come, in spite of one bad memory he has of it.
During Bike Week in 1998, Moyer said, he was walking in front of the Texaco station on Weirs Boulevard, a short distance from Lakeside Avenue, when a fight broke out between a Hells Angel and “a civilian” and he tried to break it up.
“I was knocked to the ground so hard that I thought I was struck by a car or a motorcycle. I was dazed, on all fours, and I saw legs, boots, all around me and then the kicks started coming, kicks to the head… and I took an elbow to the back of the head and I saw stars.”
Moyer remembers grabbing for his gun, not to unholster it, “but to keep somebody from grabbing it.”
Other officers came to Moyer’s aid, but not before he was pepper-sprayed and had his hand fractured, among other injuries.
“It was an ugly event,” Moyer said. “It was one of the first times that Hells Angels targeted uniformed law enforcement, and it made international news.”
‘A massive throng’
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, police during Bike Week operated a very busy satellite station in The Weirs known as “Station W.”
“We used to have lines of people being arrested” who would be picked up by the “Mariah van” and taken to Station W for processing. Those charged with serious offenses and those who couldn’t make bail were transported to the Belknap County Jail, which had been cleared out in anticipation of the Bike Week influx.
Like the prohibition of four-wheel vehicles in the Weirs, it’s been a long time since Station W has been necessary.
Arrests have decreased, Moyer believes, partly because of the ordinances and partly because the rally has spread out throughout the state.
“It used to be just a massive throng of people, whereas now you just don’t see that anymore. It’d be one o’clock in the morning and Weirs Boulevard in front of the Texaco would still be lined with people six, seven deep,” he said.
He admitted he was “shocked” that the public-nudity ordinance worked as well as it did.
Before that, he said, “We had sexual assaults and I would see grown men —professionals — taunting 17-year old girls to expose themselves; it got to be ridiculous.”
Some people held up signs encouraging women to bare their breasts and some billboards contained indecent proposals.
Although some elements of Bike Week have changed, Moyer fears one of its grimmest aspects — fatal accidents — might never disappear.
“I knew before every Bike Week that it wasn’t a matter of if there was going to be fatal accident, it was when and how many,” he said. “That’s one of the realities of Bike Week — that someone’s going to die this year.”
As for critics of the city’s handling of Bike Week, Moyer said he’s “glad that they don’t come” to the rally.
“The ordinances did what they were intended to do and people can still come up and have a blast at the beer tents and you can party as much as you want at Bike Week,” he said, but you have to do it responsibly.
“I think there will always be a Bike Week,” Moyer said. “I don’t think it’ll ever die completely, and like I said, I hope it doesn’t. It’s a good event, it’s a lot of fun.”
‘The best time’
Standing on the Lakeside Avenue boardwalk last week, Tony Felch said he loves Bike Week, just like his dad, the late Harold Felch, who would load his wife Fae and kids in the family’s station wagon and take them “down 106 to watch the crazies go crazy.”
Other times, the Felches would sit in front of the former Henry’s Five and Dime in Lakeport as the bikers rode by on their way to The Weirs.
His dad, Felch said, “never drank a drop or owned a bike, but he loved watching people.”
Felch said he started riding and drinking at 18, the legal age then.
“It was the time of wheelies, smoke shows and lots of drinking,” he said.
Felch called his behavior “semi-normal” 48 years ago but said it wouldn’t be acceptable now.
In retrospect, the signs and taunting were
embarrassing, regrettable and wrong, he said.
Things have gotten better overall, he said.
Felch enjoys all aspects of Bike Week, and is working to make sure it continues.
The rally’s future, he said, is in the hands of younger riders — who to this point have not shown up.
“The younger generation doesn’t seem to ride as much and doesn’t seem as interested in Motorcycle Week” as previous generations, he said.
Meanwhile, “your older generation will keep (coming to Bike Week) until they’re gone,” Felch said.
He hopes more people make the same kind of connection to Bike Week that his family did when he was young.
“The best time at Bike Week,” he said, “was spending time with my mom and dad.”