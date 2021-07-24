W hen Jim Gruber moved to Alstead years ago, he set about building a house, cutting his own timber frame at the Chase Mill, with the help of owner Heman Chase.
Chase, and his wife, Edith, invited townsfolk to make use of tools they kept at the water-powered mill. On Saturdays, the couple opened up the mill to town children to try out the tools and work on carpentry projects.
“A lot of people have built burial boxes (as well as) boats at the mill,” Gruber said. “The owners were so dedicated to the community.”
The Mill Hollow Heritage Association is now operating the restored mill as Chase’s Mill, a community center dedicated to bringing people together and teaching them about these vital pieces of New England history.
It’s also about honoring the Chases and their contribution to the Alstead community in southwest New Hampshire.
“It’s a celebration of what they brought to Mill Hollow,” Griber said. “That’s what makes it special.”
The center is open Saturdays and Sundays and there are woodworking classes, pencil drawing classes, storytelling and other events.
The stone foundation of the four-story mill on Lake Warren dates to 1767, and was built soon after English settlers arrived in the area. Helen Frink, a historian who serves on the association’s board of directors along with Gruber, said these type of mills were backbones for Granite State towns and cities.
“It was always about the community,” she said.
Small mills started going up though New England as it was being settled, predating the large mills in Manchester and Lowell, Mass.
“The easiest streams to dam up were the little ones,” Frink said.
As the mills were built, people settled near them to be able to cut wood for building and heating, and to grind the grain they harvested on their farms.
“Little mills came first, and they were everywhere,” Frink said. “And all the settlements were within three to five miles of a mill.”
The mills themselves were often surrounded by small homes for the mill workers, and larger homes belonging to the mill owners, Frink said. These settlements are the mill hollows, and the hollows included other crafts and trades, like blacksmiths, she said.
Mills like the one on Lake Warren started to fade, according to Gruber and Frank, around the mid- to late 1800s. First, farming stopped being a major part of the economy. Then there was the advent of portable saw mills powered by steam or gas that could be brought into the woods to cut timber, making the mills that much less important.
Second life
The Mill on Lake Warren got a second wind in 1910, when Massachusetts architect Hartley Dennett bought the property and built it up into a community center. He added a gathering room with a fireplace. The mill became a centerpiece for the town, with people coming for everything from contra dances to Quaker Friends meetings, funerals and other events.
But the main attraction was the water power. Dennett rebuilt the turbines at the base of the mill, and offered the use of water-powered tools for people in town.
“He loved water power,” Gruber said.
Not long after Dennett took over the mill, American citizens were asked to grow their own food as part of the effort for World War I, Frink said. Dennett made a grist mill and a threshing machine available to everyone, free of charge.
“It was never a for-profit venture for Dennett,” Frink said.
Heman Chase, Dennett’s stepson, took over the operation of the mill and continued to keep it as a community resource, teaching children woodworking and offering the use of the water-powered saw. Heman Chase died in 1988 and the old mill started falling into disrepair, according to Frink.
The mill survived the 2005 flood, which damaged the center of Alstead and killed four people. The major damage done during the flood occurred downstream from the mill, when a culvert gave way to the water pressure.
Frink, Gruber and many others started getting involved in 2016 and eventually formed the non-profit association to rehabilitate the mill and reopen it as a community space. The association has a dozen or so board members and about 20 volunteers who are dedicated to keeping the mill alive.
“You have never seen people work so hard and with such passion,” Frink said.
In 2016, the association was granted funding through LCHIP and last year the group received more than $87,000 in grant funding. Gruber said the association planned to get started with live events last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
The association plans to host a full celebration in August to thank all of the people who helped get the Chase Mill reopened as a community center.
According to the association, there has been a water-powered mill at the mouth of Lake Warren since 1767, with Chase’s Mill one of only nine operable water-powered mills left in New Hampshire.