Rockport Music presents its annual Jazz Festival today through to Aug. 1 with an array of performers that draw sell-out audiences.
Because of reduced number of seats to create social distance during performances, there will be two shows, at 5 and 8 p.m., running roughly 60 to 70 minutes; and for sold-out shows, there will be virtual opportunities to view the performance.
The festival opens with organist Joey DeFrancesco making his Rockport debut. A multiple Grammy nominee, he has recorded and shared stages with the likes of Miles Davis, Van Morrison and Pharoah Sanders.
The festival continues with guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli, saxophonist/singer Grace Kelly and pianist Christian Sands.
Pose during Splash
A unique demonstration will take place during Culture Splash this Thursday, July 29.
Audience participation is encouraged when photographer Judy Robinson-Cox demonstrates how she takes "little people" photographs on "big people" from 6 to 7 p.m. at Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck, at 53 Rocky Neck Ave. in Gloucester. Spectators are invited to pose and each poser will receive a free copy of the photo by mail. Free "little/big people" notecards will be available to the public while supplies last.
Also part of the weekly Culture Splash, the North Shore Arts Association presents award-winning artist Shelly Eager, who will give a pastel demo at 6 p.m. when she will paint a close-up still life. North Shore Arts Association is located at 11 Pirate's Lane, Gloucester.
Culture Splash takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. each Thursday this summer, when nearly 20 locations within the Rocky Neck and Harbortown cultural districts have extended hours and there are free shuttles between the two districts, by land and by sea. For details, visit discovergloucester.com.
The Goddesses perform
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents The Goddesses — a five-piece rock, rhythm and blues band — in a free concert on Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets in Gloucester this Friday, July 30, at 6 p.m. The band features Samantha and Tony Goddess, Dave Sag, Steve Chaggaris and John Cameron. Free-will donations go to the evening's featured local non-profit partner, The Open Door, and the local food vendor is Jalapeno's Mexican Restaurant. For more details, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Emerald Rae at castle
Emerald Rae, a fiddler and folksinger from Gloucester, performs Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Hammond Castle in Gloucester. The Roots Music Report wrote of her talents: "a spell-caster of no small skill... maxing out her axe's potential in the service of her consistently compelling melodies." Selected as a Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist, she is on tour around the Northeast and Canada. For tickets, $20, go to https://www.hammondcastle.org/product/emerald-rae-concert.
Haven for dance creations
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts has a week of full of contemporary dance on its outdoor stage in a woodlands surrounding.
On Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m., Robyn Goulette and Saving Grace Dance Ensemble present their collaborative dance concert "Artfulness — An Evening of Inspiring Dance," encompassing contemporary, ballet and jazz dance. The featured dance companies are Allegro Dance Academy, Forty Steps Dance, Alinea Dance Company (New England School of Dance), North Atlantic Dance Theatre, NSquared Dance Company, solo artist Peyton Colegrove, Saving Grace Dance Ensemble, and Southern New Hampshire Youth Ballet.
Next up will be the Boston-based BoSoma Dance Company, which has performed in festivals around the globe, with performances on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 and 5 p.m. The company, known for its daring and energetic creations, will perform signature works that highlight the athleticism and grace of the dancers. Additionally, choreographer Tony Tucker will premiere a work blending contemporary, hip hop and African dance, and choreographer Lindsey Leduc had restaged her "Lost it to Trying" for this performance. The company also will perform two new works by Katherine Hooper, which are created in collaboration with costume designer Jen Greeke of Gloucester, and are set to Billy Joel's "Vienna" and to Paki Palmieri's "Arcadeya."
Tickets for all events are available at https://windhover.org/performances/ or by contacting the Gloucester Stage Box Office at 978-281-4433 or boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.
'The Lost Summer'
The Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, will host a three-day pop-up exhibition of the most recent work of Gloucester artist Erin Luman who returned to the water's edge to paint Cape Ann's Long Beach cottages once again. "The show, aptly named 'The Lost Summer,' is a small but dynamic collection of the expectant houses as they wait for their summer inhabitants and is a continuation of Luman's previous sold-out show in 2018," according to a press release. There is an opening reception this Sunday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. The show closes Aug. 3.
'Pockets of Light'
The "Pockets of Light" exhibit, featuring works by John O'Brien created during the COVID-19 pandemic, will close Sunday at Découvert Fine Art, 73 Main St., Rockport. The works abound with portals, doors, gates and openings.
Gallery owner Steven Law sought to create a space for personal reflection, whether it be joy or grief and everything in between, as he reopened the gallery after being closed since the pandemic's start.
"These works connect directly to the deeper concerns of our time. During the pandemic, John needed a language that spoke to the heart and the head. I hope this opening experience will allow viewers to 'feel' the work," said Law.
Current gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
