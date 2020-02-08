DERRY
New Hampshire residents can see some of their favorite Granite State destinations through the eyes of Samantha Brown during an upcoming episode of her show on PBS.
“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” has brought the celebrity travel host, who grew up in Derry, all over the world.
But she said she had never spent much time in the mountains and Lakes Region until the filming of the New Hampshire episode.
Brown said they started at Lake Winnipesaukee and then went to Funspot Family Entertainment Center in Laconia, where she talked with owner Bob Lawton.
“Part of the show, actually a very big part of the show, is really featuring the people who are part of this landscape. One of the really endearing qualities of Funspot is, with Skee Ball to the more high-tech games now, is that the man who owns it has owned it since 1952, and he was able to open it with a $750 loan from his own grandmother, which is so New Hampshire,” Brown said.
From there, Brown grabbed a bite to eat at Local Eatery in Laconia and took a loon-spotting cruise on Squam Lake.
Brown headed to the White Mountains region, where she visited the world’s longest candy counter at Chutters in Littleton and listened to a ukulele quartet perform at Northern Lights Music on Main Street.
Brown ended the trip with tea at the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods and a ride on the Cog Railway to the summit of Mount Washington State Park.
Brown, who spent more than 15 years traveling the world before joining the PBS family in 2018, said her work has inspired other women to travel alone.
She has advice for anyone who would like to make a career of travel.
Brown said with YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, people can create their own content to share with the world.
“There’s all these ways you can reach and develop a fan base, based on what you do and who you are, and you can be phenomenally different than everyone else, which I love,” Brown said.
NH PBS will air the show on March 29 at noon, according to a station official.