SeaWorld Orlando had a new roller coaster ready to open in 2020, but kept it on ice for two years.
SeaWorld’s first launch-style coaster, Ice Breaker, came out of hibernation in February. It has both backward and forward launches to flip riders’ stomachs with what it says is the “steepest beyond vertical drop” in Florida, from 93 feet high at an unnerving 100-degree angle.
The latest addition gives SeaWorld more roller coasters than any other theme park in Orlando (though Tampa’s Busch Gardens still holds the Florida crown), further evidence that it has shifted toward rides and away from animal performance attractions in recent years.
But there are some new animal presentations. Dolphin Adventures, which opened last May, explores the world of bottlenose dolphins. Also new is the Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight, which opened last July. It still has some of the comedy of the old Clyde and Seamore shows, but it has a more educational bent.
For dining, the new Altitude Burgers offers a build-your-own-burger bar.
This summer brings the return of Electric Ocean, running weekends through Sept. 5 with DJs putting on a family-friendly dance party. The nights end with a fireworks show and dancing fountains.
Special events are scheduled throughout the summer.
If you go: Park admission is $89.99, age 3 and younger free. Parking is $30. 7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando. 407-545-5550. Info: seaworld.com/orlando.