The first of many bright-yellow Spirit Airlines planes landed in Manchester on Thursday afternoon, marking the beginning of the ultralow-cost carrier's service in New Hampshire.
Direct flights from Manchester to four Florida cities was announced in June, the first time in 17 years a new carrier started serving the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
Spirit Airlines has said it anticipates adding more routes to Manchester, and on Thursday announced a new nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach, S.C. from Manchester, starting in late April.
Nonstop service to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale began Thursday. Flights from Manchester to Fort Myers and Tampa will begin next month.
On Thursday, airport director Ted Kitchens said he hoped the airport was seeing a new era of growth, with the Spirit flights and a new United Airlines route between Newark, N.J. and Manchester that began service this week.
Kitchens said the gates Spirit will be using had been vacant for years. But as families waited to board a plane to Orlando -- the first Spirit flight leaving New Hampshire -- the long-vacant gates filled with families excited to travel. Many were flying to Orlando to visit Disneyworld.
"We usually travel out of Boston," said Adam Lewis of Litchfield, waiting with wife Robyn Lewis and baby Emmett to fly to Orlando. But an airline snafu meant the Lewis' were unexpectedly unable to board their flight at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday morning. Lewis said they scrambled to find another flight Thursday, and found there was a new option in Manchester.
"We would definitely fly out of here again, just because of the convenience," Lewis said.
Harley O'Brien of Rochester said he is looking forward to using the Spirit flights to escape the New Hampshire winter weather. He was taking his parents to Disneyworld on Thursday, but O'Brien said he wanted to take his wife to Florida to celebrate Christmas or New Year's Eve.
"Having this in Manchester is better than traveling all the way to Boston," O'Brien said.
Did he worry about Spirit's reputation for bare-bones service? "For short flights, they're O.K.," O'Brien said.
For now, there are more passengers traveling from New Hampshire to Florida, said Lania Rittenhouse, Spirit Airlines' vice president of guest experience and brand. But she said she believed Floridians and South Carolinians will use the routes to fly to New Hampshire -- especially when the pandemic and the delta variant begin to ebb.
"Every time you launch a new route, it takes a little time to get up and running," she said. But she said if there is demand in Manchester, other routes could be added. "As they become more and more populated, and we see additional interest, we add more routes."