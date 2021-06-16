Spirit Airlines is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with nonstop flights to Florida starting in October.
The flights will start with flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in October. Fort Myers and Tamps will be added a month later.
Airport officials have long sought to lure an ultra low-cost carrier to the Queen City in hopes of increasing the number of passengers it handles and lowering costs for other carriers at the airport.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig took part in the unveiling at the new ticket counter for the airport Wednesday afternoon.
Spirit Airlines is known for cheap fares, but customers must pay for options including bags, seat assignment and refreshments -- a model the company calls “Á La Smarte.” The airlines has destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean.
Welcoming Spirit is expected to significantly boost passenger counts at the Manchester airport, which have been declining since 2005. The new airline also is expected to help lower fees and other expenses for other carriers, which could increase their own flights.
In addition to Spirit, the Manchester airport currently hosts American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.
United Airlines resumed operations at the airport earlier this month after suspending service because of a decrease in passengers at MHT during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has daily flights to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
Delta Airlines decided to exit the New Hampshire market.
The growth of low-cost and ultra low-cost carriers at Logan International Airport in Boston has become a draw for more passengers in northern New England, according to airport officials.
During the first quarter of 2021, Spirit announced new services to Louisville, Milwaukee, Pensacola, St. Louis and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The also company announced it is expanding its operations out of New York and Los Angeles.
For more on this developing news story check back here later or see tomorrow’s print edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader.