REALID

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles is sending mailings to the 46,000 residents who still don't have a Real ID.  

 John Kelly/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Motor vehicle agencies across the country are stepping up messaging to residents in hopes they will get their Real ID before May, when full implementation of a federal law is set to take effect at U.S. airports.

Some jurisdictions, including Maryland and the District, have made significant progress in rolling out the Real ID-compliant card, generally identifiable by a star in the upper-right corner. But the most recent federal data indicates many states are lagging and not close to ready.