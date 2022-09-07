GORHAM — For the first time in more than 60 years, a passenger train may again roll through the Androscoggin River Valley, with possible stops here and in Berlin.
Working with parties in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, the Montreal-based Fondation Trains de Nuit (Night Trains Foundation) is hoping to use the Genesee & Wyoming’s St. Lawrence Atlantic Railroad to ferry passengers between Montreal and Portland/Boston at night.
A meeting of the parties was held last week in Coaticook, Quebec, and another will be held sometime in October in Manchester, according to Francois Rebello, director of the Night Trains Foundation.
Heading south, the train would enter the U.S. at Island Pond, Vermont, with stops there, in Berlin, and then several in Maine, from which passengers could continue eastward to Maine beaches or south to Boston, said Rebello, a former Quebec lawmaker.
The foundation was not sure about a stop in Gorham because the community is so close to Berlin, Rebello said in a phone interview.
If there was a stop in Berlin — the former train station on Exchange Street is now home to Tri-County CAP — the city would have to provide it, Rebello said, adding that he is aware of “a lot of enthusiasm” in Gorham, where the Gorham Historical Society & Railroad Museum is located in the former Grand Trunk Railroad depot.
“The money is between Montreal and the beaches and Boston,” Rebello said. “The market could have 350,000 passengers, and to tap into this market would be a very important part of our revenue.”
Although a trip from Montreal to Boston could take 14 hours, the advantage of a night train is that passengers don’t lose a day of their vacation traveling, Rebello said, and they avoid the cost of a hotel room.
While day trips are possible, they do not appear to be as profitable as a night train, he said.
The Night Trains Foundation has been studying the idea of a night train to the Atlantic coast since 2012, but even as recently as 2017, the track owners were “really negative and not open to talk,” said Rebello, but now they are.
Also, “We have investor support,” he said, and “we’ll try to negotiate the right of way” with the Genesee & Wyoming.
In New England, the Genesee & Wyoming, through its St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad subsidiary, operates 162 miles of track between Portland and Norton, Vermont, with 58 of those miles in the Granite State, according to the New Hampshire Bureau of Rail & Transit website.
At the Manchester meeting next month, Rebello said, he looks forward to working with state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, whom he has met through earlier train-related initiatives.
He said the night-train “won’t take a lot of money from New Hampshire,” but did not quantify or qualify the sum, in large part because “at this point, we don’t know what the railroad will want.”
Rebello said the first part of the project will entail a commuter connection between Montreal and Sherbrooke, Quebec. The day’s last train on that run will serve as the night train east.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier on Monday stressed that a night train through Berlin “is just a concept right now.”
On behalf of the city, Councilor Peter Higbee attended last week’s meeting in Coaticook, Grenier said, and while there’s been “a lot of excitement” in Berlin, there have only been “a few details, including how this will all come together financially.”
“I would temper the excitement until a lot of the details come forth,” Grenier said. “It’s a concept, and that’s all it is right now – a concept.”
Like Rebello, who cited the carrier’s loss of business in certain industries, like forestry, Higbee on Monday also touched on the receptivity of the Genesee & Wyoming to the night train.
“I love the idea,” Higbee said, and although what seemed “like a long shot” when first proposed nearly a decade ago “to a degree” still does look that way, the overall outlook is brighter. “It (the project) will require a lot of study, and they’re still trying to raise money,” he said.
But Higbee thinks the night train makes sense because the speed limit from Sherbrooke to Portland is 35 mph, which lends itself to a more leisurely, yet still productive riding experience.
Passengers “have a couple drinks, dinner” aboard the night train, he said, “and wake up at their destination.”
Higbee conceded that a night train stop at one or two o’clock in the morning, which might only see a handful of passengers get on in Berlin, is not as impactful as a train arriving 12 hours later, but it is the start for additional conversations with the Night Trains Foundation.
Berlin sees daily busloads of hikers to the nearby White Mountains, he said, “but not at two in the morning.”
“It’s one step at a time, but there does seem to be progress and I’m encouraged,” Higbee said.
Paul Robitaille, chairman of the Gorham Planning Board, described the night-train project as “a regional benefit” and what is, hopefully, “the first step toward restored train service.”
The Gorham he remembers growing up had multiple passenger and freight trains run through it daily. Freight trains still come through, but at night, he said.
Concurrent to the city of Berlin and the town of Gorham recently forming an ad-hoc committee on train service, Robitaille said it became public that both the Night Trains Foundation and the Maine Department of Transportation were looking at improvements on their respective ends of the St. Lawrence & Atlantic RR.
That interest serves the Androscoggin River Valley well, Robitaille said.
“But I think we’re getting way ahead of ourselves,” Robitaille said. “There’s a lot of issues with the railroad, and we’re a long way away,” possibly up to five years before a night train comes through Gorham.
“I’ve gotten e-mails from people about depots and rent-a-cars, and I’m saying ‘wait a minute. Our little group just met a month ago. We’re trying to figure things out.’ People need to just calm down a little bit. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done before that.”