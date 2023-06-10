Plenty of travelers have already solidified plans for their summer escapes, but among those who have yet to book their trips, many cite record-high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis as the reason they’re searching the darker corners of the internet for affordable vacation options.

The results of a recent market research survey commissioned by leading internet security company McAfee found that 56% of today’s travelers are more likely to actively go hunting for bargains on travel due to increased cost concerns amid the financial pressures of today’s economic environment.