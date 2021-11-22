Thanksgiving travel up significantly this year

Are you traveling to see friends and family for Thanksgiving? Be prepared. The roads and airports are expected to be significantly busier than last year.
The American Automobile Association predicts 2.4 million New Englanders will travel over Thanksgiving, a 15.3% increase over last year when many families did not gather due to COVID-19.
Even with gas prices more than $1 more per gallon over last year, the majority — more than 2 million — will drive to destinations more than 50 miles away, according to AAA.
“We know that this year’s Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different than last year,” said Dan Goodman, a spokesman for AAA Northern New England. “We’re going back to pre-pandemic numbers.”
Nationally, AAA predicts 53.4 million will travel for Thanksgiving, up 13% from last year, and within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Drivers in large metropolitan areas could experience more than three times the delays. The worst times to be on the road are between noon and 8 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, according to INRIX, which partners with AAA.
Traffic will be heavy Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well.
“People are likely to extend the holiday and leave as late as possible,” Goodman said. “A lot of people have been waiting 18 months to two years to spend time with their family and friends. With vaccination numbers going up and health and safety standards out there, people just want to spend time together.”
In New Hampshire, gas averaged $3.36 a gallon as of Monday — $1.36 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“While Granite Staters are going to spend the most they have for gas in eight years, people are still going to take road trips. Road trips are going to reign supreme this Thanksgiving with over 90% of travelers going by road,” Goodman said.
Air travel is expected to be up 80% from last year.
In New England, an estimated 285,000 will fly, an 82.2% increase.
Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, said Tom Malafronte, deputy airport director. Some of the top U.S. destinations include Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — all of which have local nonstop flights.
“We anticipate that flights will be at or near capacity — especially for travel between Wednesday and Sunday of this week,” he said.
“A good rule of thumb is to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes prior to departure,” Malafronte said.
The Transportation Security Administration screened 207,469 at New England’s six major airports last Friday, Saturday and Sunday — about 31,000 more than the weekend before.
The top tip for traveling is simple: Be patient.
“We really want to tell people to pack their patience and be tolerant behind the wheel,” Goodman said.