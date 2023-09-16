US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-12-MLV.jpg

What’s the No. 1 food to eat at The Big E? Personally, I think the top overall choice is the BBQ Sundae from Porky’s on Commonwealth Ave.

But what if you’re looking for something sweet? Or something cheesy? Or you just don’t like cole slaw or tomatoes? Well, then you should have something else.

US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-1-MLV.jpg

BBQ Brisket Sundae - Porky's/The Pork Palace at The Big E
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-2-MLV.jpg

The Moo-nut from Moo-licious on Springfield Road (MassLive Photo)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-3-MLV.jpg

The Turducken Sandwich from the New England Craft Beer Pub on the Avenue of States. (MassLive Photo)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-4-MLV.jpg

Fried Butter from Marion's Fried Foods on New England Ave. (MassLive Photo)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-5-MLV.jpg

Big E Cream Puff from The Place 2 Be (Nick O'Malley, MassLive)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-6-MLV.jpg

The S'Mores Macaron from the marshmallow lady behind the Vermont Building. (Nick O'Malley, MassLive)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-7-MLV.jpg

The Bacon Waffle Burger from Macken's Specialty Sliders behind the Massachusetts Building at The Big E (Nick O'Malley, MassLive)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-8-MLV.jpg

The Bacon-Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog from The Meatball Factory. A look at the new foods at The Big E 2021 (Nick O'Malley, MassLive)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-9-MLV.jpg

Giant Mozzarella Stick, Angela's Pizza at The Big E
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-10-MLV.jpg

Maine Baked Potatoes stand in the Maine Building at The Big E. (Nick O'Malley, MassLive)
US-NEWS-27-BEST-FOODS-EAT-AT-11-MLV.jpg

Fried Whoopie Pie from Sugar Shakers on New England Ave. at The Big E. (MassLive Photo)