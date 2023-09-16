What’s the No. 1 food to eat at The Big E? Personally, I think the top overall choice is the BBQ Sundae from Porky’s on Commonwealth Ave.
But what if you’re looking for something sweet? Or something cheesy? Or you just don’t like cole slaw or tomatoes? Well, then you should have something else.
Fortunately, there are a ton of amazing fair foods to choose from when you’re perusing the grounds in West Springfield. After covering The Big E for the past decade and trying nearly anything I can get my hands on, I’d like to say I’ve got a pretty good grasp on what’s worth the calories at the fair.
Read more: What can you eat at The Big E? Here are 107 foods you can find at the fair
So this year, we’re doing something new. MassLive is making an official list of the “Best Foods to Eat at The Big E.” We also plan to make it easy to spot, as we’ll be handing out stickers to vendors who make the list.
Keep an eye out for these: They’re our stamp of approval for the best foods at the fair:
We plan to put out this list every year as new foods come in — and vendors come and go. For now, here’s a look at the foods that should be at the top of your must-eat list this year.
(Note: This list is in order, but everything on it is great. There’s not much difference between No. 1 and No. 27.)
The Best Foods to Eat at The Big E in 2023
1. BBQ/Brisket Sundae from Porky’s (Commonwealth Ave.)
If you’re going to try one wild food from The Big E, I think it should be this. The BBQ Sundae (available with either pulled pork or brisket) is everything you want from a “crazy fair food” experience. It’s the sort of thing that makes people go, “Wait, what is that?”
First off, it’s legitimately delicious (and doesn’t actually contain ice cream). It’s a savory parfait of all the wonders you’d find on a classic BBQ plate. Once you tuck into it, all the flavors start to meld together and make a delicious amalgam of sweet and savory.
Secondly, it has a certain sort of spectacle to it. You can take a picture and clearly see the fun layers. The experience also makes for a fun story you can tell people about afterward.
Third, you don’t have to sit down to eat it. You can stroll along with the container in one hand and utensil in another.
Fourth, you’re not going to feel like death afterward. Some of the foods on this list are nutritional nightmares. This one? Not so much. You can eat this and still feel pretty good about yourself.
2. Moo-nut from Moolicious (Springfield Road)
The Moo-nut holds a special place in my heart. It’s the first crazy Big E food that I really sought out, and actually inspired the creation of the Eater’s Guide.
In principle, this is pretty simple: It’s a big ol’ doughnut filled with soft-serve ice cream and then smothered in sundae toppings.
It’s fun, delicious and customizable. As opposed to the BBQ Sundae, which sounds odd at first, the Moo-nut is an easy sell.
3. Turducken Sandwich from New England Craft Beer Pub (Avenue of States)
This is another example of a food that sounds crazy when you see it on the menu, but in reality is a really well-made meal.
In essence, this is a “Thanksgiving sandwich” that’s been revamped into a grilled cheese/melt. It starts with a delicious patty that’s a mixture of chicken, turkey, duck confit and sausage cornbread. That then gets topped with American cheese and cranberry aioli before heading to the griddle.
It’s all the delicious elements of a Thanksgiving sandwich and all the crispy goodness of a grilled cheese. Plus, you get to tell people you ate “Turducken.”
4. DoughCo from Anna’s Fried Dough (East Road)
Yup, this is fried dough loaded with taco ingredients. It’s positively delicious.
It’s like eating a taco salad. But instead of a tortilla shell, it’s a soft, chewy plateau of fried dough that’s reminiscent of bready pizza.
5. Fried Oreos from Tootsies, Others (Multiple Locations)
The Fried Oreo is a classic for a good reason. It takes the familiar elements of the Oreo and transforms them into a fun new eating experience. Frying the Oreo makes the inside moist and cakey. Plus, the savory outside plays really well with the now-gooey interior.
6. Fried Butter from Marion’s Fried Foods (New England Ave.)
This is another “story-worthy” food. Usually, when you tell people you ate this, you’ve got to do some explaining.
What is fried butter? It’s a big glob of butter wrapped in a bready dough and fried. The end result is sort of a fried dinner roll that is loaded with melted butter on the inside. Top it with some cinnamon sugar and embrace the mess.
7. Big E Cream Puff from Big E Bakery (Multiple Locations)
The Cream Puffs are the flagship food of The Big E. You can pick them up at multiple spots around the fair — and even watch them being made at the bakery in the New England Center.
The puffs are delightfully big, buttery and sweet. As always, it’s recommended to split a puff into two halves and share with a friend.
8. S’macarons from Vermont Marshmallow Company (Vermont Building)
This is one of my favorite hidden gems at The Big E. It’s the ideal sweet, chewy confection experience. It combines the elaborate richness of a French macaron with the playful elements of s’mores. This was my favorite thing I ate at the fair in 2022.
The S’macaron comes from an unassuming-looking little one-woman operation behind the Vermont Building. Last year, they were only at the fair for the first seven days. Now under a new name, “Vermont Marshmallow Company,” the marshmallow stand is back for a full 17-day run, owner Alexx Shuman wrote on her Instagram page.
9. Bacon Waffle Burger from Macken’s Specialty Sliders (Outside the Massachusetts Building)
Meanwhile, this was my favorite thing I ate at The Big E in 2021. Macken’s Specialty Sliders is a food truck that has dominated The Republican’s Reader Raves in recent years — and for good reason.
The truck outside the Massachusetts building doesn’t just crank out sliders. It cranks out some fantastically sweet, gooey Liege-style waffles to make a top-tier crazy-burger experience.
This year, Macken’s is introducing an upgraded version of the Waffle Burger. Not only does it have cheese and bacon. The new version has pulled pork as well.
10. Bacon-Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog from The Meatball Factory (West Road)
Nothing screams “state fair” quite like something big, deep-fried and on a stick. The Bacon-Wrapped Dilly Dilly Dog has a lot of things going on. It’s a hot dog inside of a hollowed-out pickle. That’s then wrapped in bacon and then given the corn dog treatment.
I wasn’t expecting it to be delicious. But it is.
11. Giant Mozzarella Stick from Angela’s Pizza (Commonwealth Ave)
This is another one of The Big E’s premier “big fried food-on-a-stick options.” It’s also one of the few savory items on this list that’s vegetarian.
Sometimes, you just want to eat a whole bunch of cheese. Angela’s Pizza is more than happy to oblige that desire.
12. Maine Baked Potato (Maine Building)
The Maine Baked Potato is one of the more infamous items at The Big E. It’s delicious — and everyone knows it.
It’s so famous that The Maine Building has an exterior pavilion just to accommodate the long, snaking line that is almost always leading out of the building.
All of this for a potato? That’s right. It’s a delicious potato loaded with top-tier fixings like cheese, bacon and sour cream. The line can be a pain. But it’s definitely worth trying at least once.
Important note: This vendor has historically been cash-only.
13. Fried Whoopie Pie from Sugar Shakers (New England Ave.)
What is a whoopie pie if not a huge, cakey Oreo? With that in mind, it should be of little surprise that the deep-fried whoopie pie is also a carb-filled calorie carnival that can put a smile on your face.
14. Dinner in a Cone from Agawam Lions Club (West Road)
More foods should come in a bread cone. Fortunately for us, the Agawam Lions Club realizes this.
The location on West Road has a wide range of options to give you a mini cornucopia of delicious fillings. The popular options include Bacon Mac & Cheese, Shepherds Pie, Meatball and Pulled Chicken. You can also get a breakfast version before 11 a.m.
15. Deep-Fried BBQ Brisket Mac Taco from Jim’s Deep-Fried Tacos (East Road)
Is this essentially a chimichanga? Basically. But it’s also a big, savory, crunchy flavor experience.
Here, you get some delicious brisket pared with some mac & cheese. That gets combined with some corn before getting rolled up in a tortilla and deep-fried.
16. Spicy PB&J Burger from SoulFully Vegan (The Front Porch)
Meat-eaters, don’t turn your nose up at this just because it’s vegan. It’s also delicious.
This was one of the surprise winners from SoulFully Vegan, which debuted in the new Front Porch area last year. Their Spicy PB&J Burger features a delicious vegan patty that has that wonderful caramelized off-the-grill taste. That combines with peanut butter, oat-milk cheese and jalapeno jelly to create an awesome savory-spicy-sweet experience.
17. Ice Cream Cake Ball, Storrowton Tavern (Avenue of States)
This is just a really good dessert. Located at The Big E’s most famous sit-down location, the Ice Cream Cake Ball features ice cream rolled inside a delicious layer of chocolate cake and chocolate sauce.
18. The Flatliner Burger from West Springfield Lions Club (West Road)
This is just a big, hefty burger. It’s a double cheeseburger topped with chili, cheese sauce and a healthy (well, honestly it’s pretty unhealthy) pile of fries. It’s everything messy, greasy and delicious you want from a burger joint.
19. Bear Attack from Bear’s Smokehouse (Outside the Connecticut Building)
For those who aren’t in the know, Bear’s Smokehouse is an awesome BBQ chain with multiple locations in Connecticut. If you haven’t checked them out, you can get a convenient taste at the Connecticut Building.
I recommend the Bear Attack, which takes mac & cheese and loads it with your choice of slow-cooked BBQ and sauce.
20. The Garbage Bowl from White Hut (In the Food Court)
White Hut, the legendary burger joint down the road from The Big E, takes everything wonderful on their menu and puts it into a bowl.
We’ve got chopped-up burger. We’ve got cheese. We’ve got fries. We’ve got hot dog. Does it have White Hut’s famous grilled onions? You bet. It’s even got onion rings as well.
21. Fried Shepherd’s Pie Balls from EB’s Food for Fun (In the Food Court)
A deep-fried croquette filled with all the good stuff of a shepherd’s pie? It’s exactly as good as it sounds, giving you a nice crunchy coating (and gravy) to go with the savory filling.
22. Chicken Parm Chompers | From Chompers | On New England Ave.
The offerings from Chompers are similar the the last item. These just take the delicious croquettes in a different direction, giving you the sublime chicken parm flavors in a more concentrated package.
23 Mac Melt - Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese from Granville Country Store (Industrial Ave.)
Does any one person need this many carbs? Unless you’re running a marathon, absolutely not.
But there’s a big difference between “need” and “Getting a little crazy at The Big E.” The Mac Melt takes a deluge of mac & cheese, and puts it right in the center of a crispy grilled cheese. It’s the perfect mix of gooey cheese and crispy, buttery bread.
24. Lobster Mac & Cheese from Zack’s Mac N’ Cheese (New Hampshire Building)
Another State Building all-star is Zack’s Mac N’ Cheese, which regularly has a long line for its cooked-to-order plates of mac & cheese. The showstopper is the Zack’s Mac Attack with everything, which includes lobster and broccoli.
25. Chicken Tot Pie from Tots-A-Lot (New England Ave.)
Finally, we close the list with tots. Tots-A-Lot (located near Gate 9A) is a great starting point for those entering the fair that way. It has tons of fun, sharable options that you can snack on while walking around and seeing what else catches your eye.
My top pick is the Chicken Tot Pie, which has a fresh plate of tots with all the savory goodness of chicken pot pie filling.
26. Bread Pudding | From Noujaim’s Mediterranean Cuisine | Behind the Connecticut Building
Bread pudding doesn’t really stand out among the flashy foods you can find throughout the fair. But sometimes, it’s worth it to go for something that’s genuinely delicious.
Located in the big tent behind the Connecticut Building, Noujaim’s, which touts the “Best. Hummus. Ever.” also had a killer dessert here. There’s a delightful sweet flavor, sort of a rum-raisin vibe, that’s boosted by some awesome cardamom cream sauce.
27. Fried Cheese Curds | From Schroder’s Cheese Curds | On New England Ave.
We’re closing out with a state fair classic. Fried Cheese Curds are an old standard that has stood the test of time. They’re deep-fried cheese nuggets that burst with flavor when you bite in.
They’re definitely underrated at this point. Heck, I almost forgot to put them on the list. I think it’s time to go back and remind myself why these are a hallmark of the deep fryer.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.