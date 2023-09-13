Hard Telling Not Knowing each week tries to answer your burning questions about why things are the way they are in Maine — specifically about Maine culture and history, both long ago and recent, large and small, important and silly. Send your questions to eburnham@bangordailynews.com.

There are a lot of old things in Maine. Old buildings, old artifacts, old places and, yes, old people. We're sure at least one of the people reading this has referred to themselves as a fossil, in traditionally sarcastic Maine humor.