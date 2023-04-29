Camping season is here! While picking out the perfect sleeping bag may cause a dilemma, finding the best campsite will be a piece of cake. Wyoming has just been named the No. 1 hotspot for campers this year.

Travel and Leisure shared survey results from Adventures on the Rock, which claimed Wyoming has everything you could want for an outdoor getaway. The Adventures on the Rock team took a few things into consideration to give Wyoming such a boastful title.