Peaches in New England?
At Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, they're celebrating exactly that at the farm's annual Peach Festival, running two weekends, this Saturday and Sunday and the following weekend.
"The peaches are looking beautiful, we've started picking early season varieties," Valerie Rosenberg of Cider Hill said. "The peaches are looking awesome and we're right on track for festival."
"First of all, lot of people don't know that peaches grow in New England," Rosenberg said, "and that's something to touch on. We celebrate something that is one of those incredible crops that from a distance you'd think was an apple tree. So some of it is building education into it.
"The idea of being able to walk through the orchard, pick a peach the size of your hand and eat it on the way down is a total joy."
Cider Hill has about five acres of peaches and nectarines with 24 varieties in all. They come with names such as Saturn — now ready for picking — Flaming Fury, Sweet Dream and Blushing Star. The diversity of varieties, and their staggered harvests, allows for picking from late July to early September. When one variety is done, another is ripening, she said.
Growing peaches, in general, is no picnic as each acre of trees represents tons of labor.
"Each one needs to be hand trimmed, which means peaches are picked every six inches, allowing each peach enough space to grow, so there are no clusters. There's a lot of management."
New England is challenges for growers, with many still remembering 2016 when a warm winter was followed by a deep freeze on Valentine's Day and decimated the region's peach crops.
U.S. Department of Agriculture and UMass Extension services said New England's seasonal swings understandably worries peach tree growers, who are found mostly in the region's south and along the coast.
"Most areas in southern New England have weather suitable for growing peaches. In fact, the quality of New England-grown peaches can rival that grown in almost any other part of this country. Low temperature during the winter is the primary factor limiting production," UMass Extension reports.
Extended periods of sub-zero temperatures — -17F for more than 6 hours — can decimate the crop (growing tip and trees themselves can die -20F or below), advisories warn.
Massachusetts is actually the largest grower and producer of peaches in New England.
A five-year-old USDA survey shows the Bay State had 216 peach growers harvesting a total of 416 acres. In the region, Connecticut was No. 2 with 167 growers and 365 acres and New Hampshire had 114 growers with only 83 acres of trees.
A state like Georgia, the No. 3 peach producer in the nation, by comparison, had almost 12,000 acres in peaches in that same USDA survey. Admittedly, Massachusetts peaches are but a drop in the bushel nationwide, but that makes local peaches fresh from the orchard sweeter for local consumers, UMass Extension proclaimed in its summary.
"Those who have had the privilege of eating a tree-ripened peach know that there are few gastronomic experiences to equal it."
Store-bought, UMass pointed out, are harvested early, extremely firm, and somewhat immature, "making it impossible for them to achieve a high level of quality."
IF YOU GO
- ANNUAL PEACH FESTIVAL
- Saturday and Sunday,
- Aug.13-14 and Aug. 20-21
- 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.
- Cider Hill Farm
- 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
- www.ciderhill.com
