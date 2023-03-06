Treat your weekend like a vacation

Researchers found that treating your weekends like a vacation can make you happier. One reason for this may be because the vacation mind-set is more mindful, which led to being more attentive to the present moment.

Americans spend more hours at work than people in many other countries. And though Americans often get fewer vacation days than people in other parts of the world, many don’t even use the vacation days they have.

Time off is important to reset and recalibrate. But if you’re having trouble making time for a vacation, recent research suggests that simply treating your weekends like a vacation can make you happier.