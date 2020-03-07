It’s March. Town meeting season. Mud season. We’re just days away from spring, St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of the end of ski season.
That doesn’t mean the winter fun is done though. The ski resorts are still roaring up north. Rally with cardboard races, pond skimming and canoe races as the slopes begin to melt.
March also means “Maple Month” in New Hampshire, when the sap starts to run and the Granite State produces its liquid gold. Check out some of the sugar houses across the state.
Take a look at what’s going on in March — we doubt you’ll be disappointed.
1: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour (March 11-12): Returning to the Seacoast for the 25th year, the festival features a distinctive lineup of outdoor-oriented films that will inspire audiences with stories of adventure, discovery, and outdoor exploration. The collection will highlight remote cultures, intense expeditions, exotic landscapes, and put action sports front and center.
With eight or nine different films shown each evening, from 2-minute shorts to 30-plus-minute features, this one is a must for lovers of the great outdoors. Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12, 7 p.m. The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Tickets: $25.
2: Made in NH Expo (March 20-22): Now in its 25th year, this one-of-a-kind expo shines light on New Hampshire-made products from the whimsical to the practical, including craft beers, specialty foods, clothing, maple products, soaps, soy candles, alpaca products, artisan jewelry, gelato, blankets, wines, leather, handcrafted wooden signs, glassware, chocolates and more. You’ll also find New Hampshire based services, accommodations and more. Friday, March 20, 1-7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Doubletree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets: $9 adults, $8 seniors 65+ with I.D., $3 kids 2-12.madeinnhexpo.com
3: Harlem Globetrotters (March 21): The “clown princes of basketball” will be returning to the Granite State with their unique brand of hoops and hijinx that has entertained audiences for nearly a century. The team makes each game one-of-a-kind, putting on displays of ball handling magic, entertaining rim-rattling dunks and trick shots. Saturday, March 21, 2 and 7 p.m. SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets: $26.50-$131.50.snhuarena.com
4: New Hampshire Maple Weekend (March 21-22): Maple Weekend in NH is a special weekend in March where many of the state’s sugar houses will open their doors to the public so you can watch how maple syrup is made. Some locations offer petting farms, horse-drawn hayrides, and other family activities.
While many sugar houses are open throughout the month, this is the weekend where you can tour the state and tap into the sugaring process. Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, statewide. Free.
5: Celtic Woman (March 24): In a moth that celebrates Celtic and Irish traditions, the Capitol Center for the Arts welcomes Celtic Woman to its intimate stage. Both a recording ensemble and a world-class performing group, Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, while continuing its legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians to the world stage. Tuesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Tickets: $39-$89.
6: The Beach Boys (March 26): As “America’s Band” passes its 50th year making music, the group continues to cement its place in America’s musical history. This show is led by Mike Love with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. You’ll be ready to hit the surf after listening to such all-time classics as “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations” and many others. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. The Colonial Performing Arts Center, 95 Main St., Keene. Tickets: $85-$119.thecolonial.org
7: Styx (March 26): As the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom gears up for the summer season, an early show with Styx is sure to heat things up. The band was playing stadiums with other bands of the late ‘70’s and early ‘80’s when they racked up a multitude of hits, including, “Come Sail Away,” “The Best of Times,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Don’t Let it End” and “Mr. Roboto.” Although the lineup has changed slightly since then, the passion is still in the music onstage. Don’t miss opening night with this legendary band. Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m. Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, 169 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton.casinoballroom.com.
8: NH Camping and RV Show (March 27-29): Whether you like sleeping under the stars or in the comfort of a living room on wheels, you’ll find something of interest at this big show: More than 50 campgrounds from around New England, dozens of dealers with the latest RVs, trailers, pop-ups, tents and camping equipment. Friday, March 27, 1-8 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, Mach 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $12 for adults, free for kids 12 and under. NH Sportsplex, 68 Technology Drive, Bedford.ucampnh.com
9: A Bowie Celebration (March 28): This show is a musical celebration from David Bowie’s bandmates, a super group composed of Bowie’s longtime pianist/keyboard player Mike Garson, guitarist Gerry Leonard, bassist, Carmine Rojas, guitarist Kevin Armstrong and drummer Alan Childs. They will be performing two of the legendary singer’s biggest albums — Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust — and the classic songs they spawned, like “Rebel, Rebel,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Starman” and “Suffragette City.” The tour will be joined by guest vocalists Corey Glover, Sass Jordan and Joe Sumner. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Lebanon Opera House, 51 North Park St., Lebanon. Tickets: $38-$75.
10: Monster Jam (March 28-29): These trucks will leave a mark as they tear up the dirt with high-flying feats and gravity-defying demonstrations of horsepower and driving skill. You’ll see the Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Max-D and they push these giant trucks to the limit. The champion receives an invitation to the Monster Jam World Final. Saturday March 28, 1 and 7 p.m., Sunday, March 29, 1 p.m. SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester. Tickets start at $18.snhuarena.com