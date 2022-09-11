Angeles Juarez and Tom Pickering were waiting in line Saturday at Fort Williams Park for a rare opportunity to go inside Portland Head Light and climb the 85 stairs to see the view from the top.

The iconic lighthouse, one of the most photographed and visited in the country, would be open for limited indoor tours for just the one day. Tickets were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, and visitors who arrived later were told no more inside tours were available, although they could take in the museum and the unparalleled scenery at the park. Some checked out other lighthouses nearby.