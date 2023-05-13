Bring a second phone: One time in Paris, I lost my phone and I had to spend $2,000 for a new iPhone. I’ve also had a phone stolen on the beach in Rio — right out of my hand — and one that sank into the Aegean. So now I never discard my old iPhones.
You can also buy a reconditioned one online. They come in handy, because whenever I’m packing for a trip, I always throw one in my bag. I bring a spare one and an extra SIM wherever I go. The cards cost about $10. You can call your carrier and tell them to switch your number to that SIM and use it in the old iPhone.
Beating jet lag: I don’t sleep well on planes. Most flights to Europe end up being too short for a proper rest, and I’ve never loved the whole hit-the-ground-running approach. Instead, I book my hotel for the night before I land, and I take the earliest flight out. If you board the plane at 4 p.m. from New York, you land at the equivalent of 11 p.m. ET, and by the time you get to your hotel you’re tired, like a normal night.
And yes, you lose half the day to sleep when you get to your hotel. But it’s better than roaming around a zombie in Paris for half a day trying to pretend that you’re normal. It eliminates the dread of waiting for your room to be ready, and by the time it’s dark out your jet lag kicks in and you’re tired again anyway. The Hoxton Hotels let you check in whenever you want.
Find the cheapest way to travel to a secondary city: If I am traveling for leisure and have a few days to spare, I always use Google Flights to find the city in Europe with the least expensive flights. Type in your home city, and then for the destination you just type “Europe” and check the box for nonstop. It’s going to auto-populate direct flights to Barcelona, Milan, Prague or Berlin. Pick the best deal, and then you can connect from that city to wherever on a discount European airline, such as EasyJet or Wizz.
Ask local restaurant owners and diners for recommendations: I’ll go to a restaurant that someone has recommended to me and ask around. “I’m so happy that I found this place. It was amazing. Where should I go tomorrow?” And the locals will point you in the right direction. I know what my answer would be if somebody asked me that at my restaurant. I could tell them in two seconds where to go in New York. A lot of people in hospitality would welcome that question.