Heading into the July 4 weekend, tourism officials across the Granite State expect it to be the busiest in months, now that the state has eased pandemic precautions.
But many attractions and businesses are struggling to overcome the decrease in sales, which typically start much earlier in the year.
“It looks to me that the July 4 weekend will be the busiest weekend that we’ve had since starting to reopen, at least based on the input I am getting from businesses,” said Christopher Bellis, owner of the Cranmore Inn in North Conway and president of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce during a video call hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday. “It looks like they are filling up.”
Officials from the Lakes Region and Seacoast agreed.
Visitors to the state are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks before visiting.
Hassan sought input from the business leaders as Congress works on a fourth major coronavirus relief package.
“We depend so heavily in New Hampshire on travel and tourism as an essential part of our economy, but also essential to our quality of life,” she said.
AAA forecasts New Englanders will take 38.9 million trips this summer based on economic indicators and state reopenings. That number is down nearly 13.9% compared to last July through September and is the first decline in summer travel since 2009, according to a news release Monday.
Most will be by car, accounting for 97% of the favored mode of transportation. Car trips will also see the smallest expected decrease in travel volume of just 3.3% year-over-year. Air travel is forecast to be off by about 73.8%, while rail, cruise ship and bus travel are expected to slide by 83.8%.
Later in the summer, Laconia Motorcycle Week has been rescheduled to Aug. 22-30, according to Charlie St. Clair, executive director of Laconia Motorcycle Week Association. Masks will be handed out to participants.
“If we don’t have any large spikes, or any spikes for that matter, they are kind of figuring with the rules we have in place we should be good to go,” St. Clair said.
Many of the attractions in the White Mountains require advance reservations, which tend to come at the last-minute, according to Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association.
“We’ve seen quite a few visitors over the last couple of months even with the stay-at-home restrictions that were in place here in New Hampshire and across New England,” she said.
Bellis said many guests to the Mount Washington Valley are either staying at campgrounds or rent through Airbnb, an online rental site, instead of larger hotel properties. While traffic is increasing, it’s nowhere near where it would be without the pandemic, he said.
“There are a lot more daytrippers who are coming up and how people are choosing to travel is different this year,” he said
Many businesses are struggling to maintain their staff given the additional $600 per week from the federal government for unemployment and the suspension of J-1 visas, which offer cultural and educational exchange opportunities.
Bellis believes there needs to be more efforts to test, track and trace who has had the disease.
“That would help in allowing more people to travel to the area if there was a national testing strategy,” Bellis said.
Some of the hotels in Portsmouth are reporting 10% occupancy when they’d normally be at 85 to 90%, according to Valerie Rochon, president and chief collaborator of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.
“They’ve lost literally hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said.
Amy Landers, executive director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association, said more attractions and museums opened this week.
Access to the lakes has been tough for some to get with reservations being booked weeks in advance.
“A lot of our public beaches the towns are turning to residents only, which I can understand. They need to take care of their tax paying residents,” Landers said. “But for the visitors we are finding it is getting more difficult to get access to the lakes.”
Landers is pushing for schools across the state to start after Labor Day.
“This is the year to mandate that, because our businesses need that extra week and a half to make money this year,” she said. “That would be a great win for our economy to get back in place for this fall.”