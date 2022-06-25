Only two American sites are on Tripadvisor’s list of the world’s top 10 attractions.
New York City’s Empire State Building and Colorado Springs’ Garden of the Gods are the third- and ninth-best attractions worldwide, according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards released Tuesday.
Tripadvisor released its “Best of the Best Things to Do,” a part of their annual Traveler’s Choice Awards. The ranked list consists of the top attractions, both national and international, as well as amusement parks and quality of experience a place has to offer.
The Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona topped the list of world attractions. Spain and Italy occupied half this year’s list, with places like the Plaza de España and and the Roman Colosseum, among others.
According to Tripadvisor, the rankings “are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor … from May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.”
The Garden of the Gods, famous for its panoramic views of red rock formations, receives on average 4 million visitors each year, according to the City of Colorado Springs.
“(Garden of the Gods) is up there with the Coliseum, and the Empire State Building, the Roman Baths, the Trevi fountain in Rome, it’s remarkable,” said Doug Price, the president of Visit Colorado Springs.
The world attraction rankings are as follows:
1. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain
2. Colosseum, Rome
3. Empire State Building, New York City
4. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates