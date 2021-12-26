The Union Railroad Station and Freight House in Wakefield are in the running to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic structures are part of Heritage Park and home to the Wakefield Heritage Commission.
The Boston and Maine Railroad once served the five villages of Wakefield: East Wakefield, North Wakefield, Sanbornville, Wakefield Corner and Union.
Originally built in approximately 1854, the station was replaced with a new station in 1911, according to the Heritage Commission. The building was also home to the Union Post Office.
The station now houses artifacts, photographs and antiques related to the region’s manufacturing, ice harvesting and railroading heritage, according to the commission.
The Freight House features a scale model replica of the 1909 era of the Boston & Maine Railroad. The replica includes buildings found along the train route through the villages of Union, Sanbornville, Wakefield Corner, East Wakefield (Burleyville Station) and North Wakefield (Mathews Station), according to the commission.
The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation, according to its website.
The buildings are the only ones currently nominated in New Hampshire. Comments on the nominations are due Jan. 6.