The Big E is almost here. But, maybe you’ve never gone. So, what is it?
To start, The Big E is like many other fairs — crazy foods, live music, livestock shows and pumpkin competitions — only much, much bigger. In 2021, it was ranked as the third largest fair on the continent and it stretches over 17 days.
It also has the distinction of being the country’s only multi-state fair. All six New England states get in on the fun: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Where is it, and when?
The Big E is hosted in West Springfield, Massachusetts. It’s located on 175 acres of former swampland that now features a Coliseum, numerous cattle barns and permanent buildings representing the six New England states, known as the Avenue of States.
This year the fair runs from Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 1.
The entrance for fairgoers is at 875 Memorial Avenue, also known as Gate 9, and there are oodles of alternative places to park along the way, most not affiliated with the fair.
As an additional option, a free shuttle is offered Saturdays and Sundays from Union Station in downtown Springfield. Find the bus schedule here.
Food
Yes there are rides, musical acts, and more agricultural-related displays than one can probably imagine, but food takes center stage at the fair.
There is so much crazy food at the fair — including new additions this year like Thanksgiving nachos, caramel apple snicker dessert pizzas, dill pickle cupcakes, cannoli donuts and porky pretzel bites — that MassLive writer Nick O’Malley writes an intricate guide every year complete with maps and numbered areas. Here’s last year’s guide.
While you can send your taste buds on their own versions of roller coaster thrill rides with strange flavors and fried everything, one food reigns supreme at The Big E: the cream puff. Made by The Big E Bakery and sold throughout the fair, the cream puff has been a staple since it was introduced in 2002.
Like most things at The Big E, cream puffs are big and made to share — though that doesn’t stop many people from devouring them whole themselves.
Music acts
With an annual attendance of around 1.5 million, The Big E attracts a lot of people, and traveling national acts are eager to play for them.
Each year The Big E gets marquee acts to perform at stages throughout the event, including The Big E Arena, which seats thousands. This year, headliner acts include John Fogerty, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and Bachman-Turner Overdrive of “Takin’ Care of Business” fame.
Tickets are available for sale exclusively through The Big E’s website, and they include admission to the fair when bought online ahead of the performances.
Other venues include the Court of Honor Stage at the heart of the fair, which offers free shows with admission, which this year includes Gaelic Storm, Chubby Checker and Vertical Horizon.
Agriculture
The Big E started in 1917 as a way to present new agricultural innovations to farmers, and in many ways it has stuck with its agricultural roots.
Future Farmers of America and 4-H are well represented, presenting events like dairy judging contests, draft horse and oxen pull competitions and a giant pumpkin weigh-off.
Venues for these events are scattered throughout the fair, and among them is a Coliseum built in 1916 that seats 5,000 people.
Among the most famous presentations is the butter sculpture. Made from hundreds of pounds of butter donated by Agrimark/Cabot Creamery, food artists sculpt intricate designs by spreading the dairy product over wire frames. Past sculptures have included horse and carriage, children playing, and a tribute to the foods you can find at The Big E.
Shopping
It wouldn’t be a fair without a bunch of things to buy, and The Big E has you covered there six-fold. While there are vendors scattered throughout the grounds, a big hub is the Avenue of the States.
Each building is dedicated (and actually owned by) the respective six New England states. Pick up some maple syrup in New Hampshire. Get some lobster rolls in the Maine building. Vermont’s the place for wool.
Rides
For younger fairgoers, or anyone who doesn’t mind spinning themselves silly, The Big E also offers a suite of rides in an area known as the Midway.
While there are a ton of rides to spin, drop or soar, and of course The Big E slide, the most famous ride is the Sky-High Super Wheel, a 150-foot Ferris Wheel from which you can see the Springfield skyline.
Hope you aren’t afraid of heights.
