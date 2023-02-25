He thought he was bound for his dream vacation to Sydney, Australia, where he would depart for a cruise and finally get the chance to see kangaroos, according to media reports.

But those pesky airport codes foiled Kingsley Burnett’s plan, KTVQ reported. He mistakenly booked a flight to the wrong Sydney — the one spelled “Sidney,” in Montana. The tiny town’s airport code is SDY, while the Sydney in Australia is SYD.