Flight delays

Cancellations appear in orange on the flight status board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on June 30. Summer weather is responsible for far more flight delays than winter storms, according to federal data.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

The summer travel season got a rocky start in late June when thunderstorms, coupled with airport staff shortages across the US, caused as many as 7,700 flight delays and 2,200 cancellations in a single day.

But a lightning strike isn’t the most likely way travel plans get snarled. Passengers are learning the hard way this summer that high temperatures can be as disruptive to on-time departures as visibly inclement weather.