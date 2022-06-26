The Wilton Summerfest returned Saturday after a two-year COVID break, filling Main Street with vendors and families on a hot summer day.
“We did the fireworks portion of it last year,” and there was a street performance, said Alison Meltzer, president of the Wilton Main Street Association, but she said Saturday was the real return of the festival.
The festival was started by the Wilton Main Street Association in 2014 as a community event that also promotes downtown, she said.
And while the community was ready for the return of Summerfest, vendors were hard to find, especially food vendors, she said.
“So everybody was ready for it, for sure. The biggest challenge I found is we’re down vendors by about half. Normally on a good year, we have 80 vendors and the street is just full. So trying to make the street full with half as many vendors was a challenge,” she said.
In the past vendors would travel far and wide to participate, she said.
“Putting gas in the tank and still making money, there’s a tipping point, especially food vendors, food trucks,” Meltzer said.
There was another snag, however, the festival’s traditional Duck Drop had to be postponed due to the Kennebec Lumber fire in Greenfield. The Wilton Fire Department runs the drop, dropping the rubber duckies from the top of their ladder truck to determine the winner.
“The call came in and they needed a ladder because it’s a big fire and you’ve got to get right on top of it and spray water down on it,” Selectman Kermit Williams said.