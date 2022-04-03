North Country attractions, such as Clark’s Bears, are embracing less traditional employment models to make sure they have enough staff for the 2022 season.
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in February, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
While that number is daunting, representatives of Clark’s and Mt. Washington Auto Road said they’re each ready for 2022 in part because they treat employees well, and also improved benefits.
For the third time in the past four years, Clark’s is bringing on work campers to complement its traditional hires, said Anne Englert, who oversees the human resources department at the family-owned business.
In exchange for signing a contract to work at Clark’s Bears from late May to Columbus Day, the work campers, who come from all over the country and travel in recreational vehicles or tow campers, can park for free at a nearby campground as well as competitive wages and, in their free time, have the opportunity to explore, said Englert.
In exchange, employers get reliable employees who commit months before local high school and college students and teachers can sign on, said Englert, and who, unlike the students and teachers, are able to stick around after their schools open in late summer.
“The beautiful thing for us is we’re getting adults who will give us five months of work in our pre-season and in our post-season,” she said, adding that work campers are an interesting group of people who are familiar with and successful in dealing with the public.
Work camping is an attractive lifestyle for the campers and a blessing for businesses that hire them, said Englert.
In 2022, Clark’s will have 11 work campers, most of whom were hired beginning last November. Englert said Clark’s, which in 2021 had 145 employees, in the future would like to grow the number of work campers.
Clark’s is also employing traditional hiring methods, she said, including job fairs and advertising in newspapers and online. They have increased the starting wage by $2 an hour and offer new-hire referral bonuses.
For four decades, Clark’s has operated a shuttle to bring employees in from the Woodsville area, said Englert, and for this year, is considering adding a second shuttle at another location.
Kevin Devine, the operations manager at Mt. Washington Auto Road, said the Auto Road is “fortunate” in that it is “a very special place to work, both in terms of staff dedication and the unique nature of the business and property.”
“Some of our returning staff have been employed here for decades — so referrals are one of the biggest ways that we recruit staff,” he said. “We value our staff as integral to the continued enjoyment and safe access to the summit of Mt. Washington and so of course we continue to review other similar businesses and attractions to keep up with wage and benefit expectations.”
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountain Attractions, which represents 17 attractions, including Clark’s Bears and the Auto Road and some 300 hospitality/tourism businesses, said her members have been adapting to the challenges of seasonal workforces for the past five years.
The COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “clearly brought it to the forefront and certainly COVID brought additional challenges with hiring,” among them providing housing to employees.
Work camping alleviates some of that housing crunch, she said, while also providing a much-needed relief to regular employees, some of whom may be working 10-hour days and seven-day weeks.
Asked how hiring is shaping up for 2022, Reardon said, “I don’t think the attractions are any worse off than they have been the last couple of years. Is it ideal? Probably not yet but everybody is going to continue to be creative in how they support the workforce.”