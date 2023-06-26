Reagan National

Travelers make their way through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in this 2022 file photo. Reagan National ranked fifth lowest for flight delays in May, according to passenger assistance company AirHelp.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters/File

If you’re excited about summer travel yet dreading the crowded airport experience, you’re right to be anxious.

More than 24 million Americans will depart from U.S. airports during the July Fourth holiday period alone, according to travel booking app Hopper, nearly double the number projected for the same period in 2022. The number of American travelers flying this summer is also predicted to surpass pre-pandemic levels.