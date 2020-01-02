A Thousand Clowns will open at the Players' Ring Theatre in Portsmouth on Friday at p.m. Other showtimes are Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Determined to avoid employment, eccentric former TV writer Murray Burns lives with his 12-year-old nephew Nick in a messy New York City apartment. When Nick's unconventional home life is discovered, Murray comes under the scrutiny of social worker Sandra Markowitz. Attempting to be responsible for both Nick and Sandra, Murray begrudgingly seeks a job. But can he truly commit to a more conventional life? Find out at the Players' Ring Theatre!