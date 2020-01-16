Always...Patsy Cline returns to the Peterborough Players Theatre this weekend. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $43.
Full of down-home laughs and 27 of Patsy's hit songs including "Crazy," "Walking After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," and more. Always... Patsy Cline returns to the Players. In 1961, Patsy Cline was one of the biggest stars in country music. A chance encounter before a concert began the true-to-life, long-time friendship between Patsy and her great fan, Louise Seger. Over beers and bacon-and-eggs, fan and idol became confidants, supporting each other through letters until Patsy's untimely death at age 30. Patsy and Louise bring the audience on a honky-tonk journey through one of country music's greatest friendships. Popular company member Bridget Beirne returns as Patsy Cline. Always . . . Patsy Cline features Bridget Beirne (A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline).