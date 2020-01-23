An Evening of Eagles Music

Another Tequila Sunrise, an Eagles Tribute Band, will perform at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$30.
Eagles tribute band, Another Tequila Sunrise, has been performing to sell-out crowds all over the country for over fifteen years. Standing ovations and thunderous applause from audiences emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles tribute band in the US, performing complete album sets and solo material from Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh. This group offers a sophisticated performance ranging from soaring ballads like "Desperado," "Wasted Time," and "Best of My Love," to country rockers like "Lyin’ Eyes," "Take It Easy" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling," and the heavy rockers like "Victim of Love" and "Hotel California." With sweet vocal harmonies and jangling guitars, Another Tequila Sunrise captures the live experience of the Eagles and beyond.