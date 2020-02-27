Spend an Evening with Bruce Hornsby and YMusic at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $48-$88.
Bruce Hornsby, the creatively insatiable pianist and singer-songwriter from Williamsburg, Virginia, has always succeeded on his exceptional gifts, his training, and his work ethic. He became a global name in music by reimagining American roots forms as songs that moved with the atmospheric grace of jazz. "The Way It Is" defined sonic joy on the radio, however as a hit record it also evidenced a thrilling restructuring, and during the years afterward Hornsby, in staggeringly diverse ways, has kept going. yMusic performs in concert halls, arenas and clubs around the world. Founded in New York City in 2008, yMusic believes in presenting excellent, emotionally communicative music, regardless of style or idiom. Their virtuosic execution and unique configuration (string trio, flute, clarinet, and trumpet) has attracted the attention of high profile collaborators—from Paul Simon to Bill T. Jones to Ben Folds.