See Assia Ahhatt, A Music Extravaganza at the Dana Center in Manchester on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50.
Take a journey across a world of genres with Assia Ahhatt and find yourself captivated by her magical prowess. A music genius from the age of 5, Assia started with nothing but a violin and rose from the ashes of her childhood home in the war-torn country of Ukraine to be a world-class musician. Hear modern classics as you have never heard them before, interpreted by one of contemporary music’s best violin soloists. Although she is classically trained, Assia’s heart is in modern ballads. In this extravaganza featuring some of the artist’s favorite songs, she demonstrates her skills woven into a brilliant tapestry with background dancers, singers and special guests.