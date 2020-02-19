In honor of the film’s 35th anniversary, “The Color Purple” returns to movie theaters nationwide, including two in New Hampshire, during Black History Month.
Screenings, which are part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series, are at 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at AMC Londonderry 10, 16 Orchard View Drive, and Regal Fox Run Stadium 15, 45 Gosling Road, Newington.
Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies teamed up for the first nationwide release in more than three decades.
“The Color Purple” was one of the highest-grossing films of 1985, and may be best known for Whoopi Goldberg’s breakout, Oscar-nominated performance as the remarkably resilient Celie, as well as Oprah Winfrey’s striking big-screen debut.
The award-winning cast of the 1985 movie “The Color Purple” also included Rae Dawn Chong, a familiar face on the Seacoast as a board member of the New Hampshire Film Festival. Chong also is known for roles in “Quest for Fire,” ‘Beat Street” and “Commando.”
The screenings will include TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz providing commentary and insight into the making and legacy of the drama, which is based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coming-of-age story.
Goldberg, Winfrey and Margaret Avery each were nominated for an Oscar, among the film’s 11 nominations, which also included best picture, writing and original score.
“The Color Purple” also received NAACP Image Awards for best picture and actress, and was named Best Film of 1985 by the National Board of Review.
For more information on the screenings across the country this weekend, visit fathomevents.com.