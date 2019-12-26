Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith on Friday at 11 a.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11-$19.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith continues with an annual favorite that brings a little old England to New England...this year, via France. And from a very merry American perspective. It’s rousing good time with jokes to ring every bell, and fierce fun that races from beastly scares to a happy ending. The Playhouse’s holiday tradition is not to be missed!