Head to the ice at Lake Winnipesaukee for the Bevereridge Craft Beer Ice Fest on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10-$40.
Beveridge Craft Beer Fest will bring together some of the finest craft breweries around to pour some of their tasty brews on the ice of Lake Winnipesaukee. This is the third annual Ice Fest and we are psyched to host it again. This is a beer fest on frozen water so please come prepared with warm clothing, grips for boots and hand and foot warmers. Your ticket into the fest includes all of he beer samples you would like to try. We had a blast on the ice last year and are looking forward to another amazing day with all of you. Don't forget your ice cleats!