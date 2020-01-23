The 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship and Winterfest will take over Concord this weekend with games running from Friday night right through Sunday at White Park. A shuttle will take you downtown to enjoy Winterfest activities.
The 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey Championship and Festival has become one of the largest outdoor winter event in New Hampshire. The event hosts 95 teams and close to 700 hockey players that participate in the Black Ice. The event also provides a wide array of family activities which include interactive games, rock wall, bonfires, live entertainment, fireworks, food trucks and ice and snow sculptures. The event will include youth hockey teams from New Hampshire playing in the Shinny Classic. The Black Ice’s mission is to maintain and expand ice skating and recreational opportunities while preserving hockey history and creating new interest for the game we all love. Spectators are free.