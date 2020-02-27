Bobby McFerrin will take the stage at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $48-$68.
Bobby McFerrin, winner of ten Grammys and creator of the #1 global hit "Don’t Worry Be Happy," continues to explore uncharted musical territory and connect people through the unlimited possibilities of music. The ever-surprising vocal virtuoso invites you to sing along and join in on a spontaneous adventure fueled by jazz, pop, R&B, classical, and world music—or, more accurately, out-of-this-world music—all rolled into one.