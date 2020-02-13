Country singer Brett Young will perform at the SNHU Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55.75.
Young’s sophomore release, Ticket to L.A., debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release and features current single "Catch" and lead chart-topping hit "Here Tonight," both which he co-wrote. The album follows his Platinum self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. Delivering five consecutive No. 1 hits with "In Case You Didn’t Know," "Mercy," "Sleep Without You," "Like I Loved You" and "Here Tonight," Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year. He has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to make hit after hit. Young has amassed more than 1.8 billion streams of his catalog globally. Catch him on his Manchester stop of The Chapters Tour.