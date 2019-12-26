The Classical Mystery Tour: The Music of the Beatles will fire things up at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $19.50-$95.
What would The Beatles have sounded like if they had the chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra? Find out Classical Mystery performs live at the SNHU Arena in Manchester with Symphony New Hampshire. The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, but Classical Mystery Tour is more than just a rock concert. The show presents more than two dozen Beatles tunes performed exactly as they were originally recorded. Hear "Penny Lane" with a live trumpet section, experience the beauty of "Yesterday" with an acoustic guitar and string quartet, enjoy the classical/rock blend on "I Am the Walrus," and relish the cascading crescendos on "A Day in the Life." From early Beatles music on through the solo years, Classical Mystery Tour is the best of The Beatles like you've never heard them before. You might say it’s the best show the Beatles never did!