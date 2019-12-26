Comedian Bob Marley will perform 6 shows at the Rochester Opera House this weekend. Showtimes are Saturday at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Bob Marley’s brand of high energy and off beat observation of everyday life things has captured the minds of fans of all ages including teenagers to grandparents in their 80’s. He has been featured in his own special on Comedy Central, and is one of the few comics to do the complete late- night TV circuit: "The Late Show" with David Letterman, "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno, "Late Night" with Conan O'Brien and "The Late Late Show" with Craig Ferguson and Craig Kilborn. Marley, a Maine native and University of Maine at Farmington graduate, uses biographical and observational material for his high-energy routines. He began his career in his hometown of Portland, and then moved to Boston to gain experience in a city known for spawning comedy all-stars.