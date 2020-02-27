Check out the cool animals at the Concord Wildlife Festival at the Steeplegate Mall on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14.
Your kids will want to get their hands on some interesting animals at this "wild" event. And they can! This interactive (and educational) event features two exhibits, including a new one, the Diversity of Living Things, as well as their Animal Ambassador exhibit. TV personality Eric the Reptile Guy will be here with some of his amazing animal friends. There will be two 30 minute programs that will rotate 15 minutes apart each day and plenty of staff with animals out for people to interact with. Come meet a sloth, a porcupine, an armadillo, an alligator, an opossum, a giant lizard, and more.