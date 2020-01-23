Crackle & Hop Winter Festival

Visit Smuttynose in Hampton on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Celebrate the winter season with Smuttynose Brewing at their 2nd Annual Crackle & Hops Winter Festival on Saturday. This celebration will benefit the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable organization, and will have bonfires, beers, music, food, and fun. Try your hand at any of the winter competitions - a snowman making competition, corn-hole, and more. The Smuttynose Food Truck will be on site selling hot soups and delicious grilled cheeses, and those firefighters will be delivering all the Christmas trees in town to the brewery for the largest bonfire Hampton has ever seen! Come on down, warm your toes and your belly at this fun winter festival.