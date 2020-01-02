It's a Cranapalooza kind of day at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
As the afternoon winds down, the festivities begin at Cranmore Mountain. Cranapalooza is a festival of music, entertainment and games hosted by no other than North Conway's favorite penguin, C-More. This weekend look for $1 S’mores, music & dancing with DJ Bobby Freedom, outdoor games, and more. On Saturday afternoons and select holiday periods, guests will enjoy a variety of fun family events throughout the resort in addition to snow tubing, mountain coaster, giant swing and soaring eagle zip line operations until 8 p.m. The resort-wide, fun-filled apres celebration is geared towards the whole family.